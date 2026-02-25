Anirudh releases title, first look of Pari Elavazhagan-starrer 'Anbe Diana'

Produced by Million Dollar Studios and Neo Castle Creations, 'Anbe Diana' not only has Pari Elavazhagan directing it but also playing the film's lead. For the unaware, Pari Elavazhagan is best known for having directed and acted in the critically acclaimed Tamil film 'Jama'.

Playing the lead along with Pari Elavazhagan in 'Anbe Diana' is Ramya Ranganathan, who is best known for her work in the youthful entertainer 'Nilavukku Enmel Ennadi Kobam', which was directed by actor Dhanush.