The couple shared a heartfelt note on Instagram, saying their wishes had made their new beginning even more special.

“Our hearts are full. Your love and blessings mean more to us than words can express. Thank you for making this new beginning even more special. We carry all your love with us – Kaviya and Anirudh,” Anirudh wrote in the caption.

For the unaware, Anirudh and Kavya Maran, who is also the daughter of Sun Group Chairman Kalanidhi Maran and the owner of the IPL franchise SunRisers Hyderabad, returned to Chennai on Saturday after their wedding in Greece, which was held on November 11 this year.

The wedding, which took place in Greece over a two-day period, had been the cynosure of all eyes as distinguished guests for the wedding were flown to the venue.

Anirudh, who had posted pictures of his wedding, on social media soon after the ceremony, had said, "My once in a lifetime, for a lifetime 11.11."