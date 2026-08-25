Anirudh Ravichander seeks blessings from lyricist Kasarla Shyam in new social media post

The makers of the film recently shared a candid, heartwarming photograph featuring musical sensation Anirudh Ravichander alongside celebrated lyricist and National Award winner Kasarla Shyam.

The photo captures a grounded moment of mutual respect between two master craftspeople in the studio, setting the perfect stage for what promises to be a massive musical track.

Accompanying the picture, the makers shared a message that immediately captured fans' attention, “A picture speaks a thousand words… and this one carries a thousand mass beats. #TheParadise second single out very soon. GRAND RELEASE WORLDWIDE ON 24.09.26”.