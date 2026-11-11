Anirudh Ravichander marries Kavya Maran in Greece; wedding photos go viral

CHENNAI: Music composer Anirudh Ravichander and Sunrisers Hyderabad CEO Kavya Maran tied the knot in a private wedding ceremony in Greece on Wednesday, November 11, in the presence of close family members and friends.
The wedding celebrations, which began on Tuesday, were attended by several prominent personalities, including superstar Rajinikanth, Aishwarya Rajinikanth, former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin, his wife Durga Stalin and Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin.
Anirudh, who made his debut as a music composer with the film '3', has gone on to deliver several successful albums and soundtracks in Tamil cinema, earning a huge fan following.
Kavya Maran is the daughter of Sun Group chairman Kalanithi Maran and serves as the executive director of Sun TV Network. She is also associated with the management of Sunrisers Hyderabad, which competes in the Indian Premier League (IPL).
On Wednesday, Anirudh shared the first official wedding photographs on his Instagram account, announcing their marriage with the caption, "My once in a lifetime, for a lifetime 11.11".
The photographs have since gone viral on social media, with fans and celebrities congratulating the newly married couple.
For the wedding, Anirudh opted for a traditional ivory-coloured outfit featuring a veshti, kurta and a long embroidered jacket.
Kavya looked elegant in a pink lehenga adorned with intricate embroidery and embellishments. She accessorised her outfit with a necklace and matching earrings.
The couple's wedding pictures have been widely shared across social media platforms, with fans showering them with congratulatory messages.
Following the private wedding in Greece, the couple's families are set to host a grand wedding reception in Chennai on November 21. Several prominent personalities from the film, political, business and sports industries are expected to attend.
According to reports, invitations have been extended to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, along with several chief ministers and other political leaders.
The wedding reception is expected to witness the presence of several leading personalities from across the country.
Speculation about Anirudh and Kavya's relationship and their wedding had been doing the rounds on social media since 2025. Reports about the two dating and planning to get married had circulated widely.
However, in June last year, Anirudh dismissed the marriage rumours through a social media post, saying, "Marriage ah? lol... Chill out, guys. Please stop spreading rumours."
The couple have largely kept their personal lives away from the public eye.