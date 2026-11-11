Anirudh Ravichander marries Kavya Maran in Greece; wedding photos go viral

The wedding celebrations, which began on Tuesday, were attended by several prominent personalities, including superstar Rajinikanth, Aishwarya Rajinikanth, former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin, his wife Durga Stalin and Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin.

Anirudh, who made his debut as a music composer with the film '3', has gone on to deliver several successful albums and soundtracks in Tamil cinema, earning a huge fan following.

Kavya Maran is the daughter of Sun Group chairman Kalanithi Maran and serves as the executive director of Sun TV Network. She is also associated with the management of Sunrisers Hyderabad, which competes in the Indian Premier League (IPL).