Anirudh Ravichander delivers fast beat song with Adaavadi from LIK

Krithi Shetty plays the female lead, and SJ Suryah, Yogi Babu, Seeman, Gouri Kishan, Shah Rah and Malavika will be seen in key roles. Directed by Vignesh Shivan, the film is produced by Nayanthara, and SS Lalit Kumar produces as well as presents the film. Love Insurance Kompany features visuals shot by Ravi Varman ASC ISC and Pradeep E Ragav is the editor.

After several delays due to various reasons, the film is all set to hit the screens on April 10.