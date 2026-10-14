Anirudh on Rajinikanth: At 76, he still creates magic and rewrites history!

Sun Pictures, which is producing the film, had recently taken to its social media timelines to share the update. It had said, "#Jailer2 is censored U/A!"

It may be recalled that the makers of the film had only recently released a trailer of the film, much to the delight of fans.

The trailer released begins with actor Suraj Venjaramoodu's character questioning a person he has kept hostage. "In these two months, you must have learnt something about the person who did this, right?" The hostage replies, "Not just me, even you won't be able to find him."

The trailer then shows that not just Suraj Venjaramoodu's character but a whole lot of villains are wondering who is behind certain developments.

It is then that Rajinikanth as Tiger Muthuvel Pandian makes an appearance.

At one point, a weary Suraj Venjaramoodu is seen asking his accomplices, "Have you managed to find him or not?"

For a minute, one is led to believe that Tiger Muthuvel Pandian has gone into hiding but almost immediately, the trailer clears the confusion.

It shows that Tiger Muthuvel Pandian has chosen to go off radar by pretending to be a driver and he has chosen to lie low to find out if the chain of command among the villains goes any higher.