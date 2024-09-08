Anirudh brings back Malaysia Vasudevan’s voice using AI for Manasilaayo

CHENNAI: On Sunday, the makers of Rajinikanth’s Vettaiyan released the promo of the first single, Manasilaayo. A surprise element for the fans and music lovers was the voice of the late singer Malaysia Vasudevan.

After 27 years, audience are set to witness Malaysia Vasudevan’s voice for Rajini using Artificial Intelligence. The peppy number will release tomorrow. Helmed by TJ Gnanavel, Vettaiyan also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Rana Daggubati, Manju Warrier, Ritika Singh, Dushara Vijayan, Fahadh Faasil and Abhirami in prominent roles.

Anirudh is composing the music, marking his fourth collaboration with Rajinikanth, after Darbar, Petta and Jailer. The cinematography is done by SR Kathir, and the editing is handled by Philomin Raj. Recently, the team released images from Dushara Vijayan, Ritika Singh, and Manju Warrier's dubbing session.

Vettaiyan is all set to hit the screens on October 10.