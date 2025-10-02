Animation series ‘Kurukshetra’ to debut on Netflix on Oct 10

MUMBAI: Streaming platform Netflix announced that season one of their new animated series, “Kurukshetra” is set to release on October 10.

The mythological show is conceptualised and created by Anu Sikka. It is written and directed by Ujaan Ganguly and brought to life by the talented team at Hitech Animation.

The legendary poet-writer-filmmaker Gulzar, serves as a lyricist.

"kurukshetra" will explore the inner conflicts, personal rivalries, and the heavy toll of India’s greatest dharmayuddh (war of righteousness) that turned family against family.

From Arjuna’s agonizing dilemma to Draupadi’s fierce vow for justice; from Duryodhan’s insatiable thirst for power to Bhishma Pitamah’s solemn wisdom, the official logline read.

The streamer has also unveiled the trailer of the series, which is produced by Tipping Point under the stewardship of Alok Jain, Sikka and Ajit Andhare.