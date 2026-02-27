Anil Ravipudi's next to feature Venkatesh, Nandamuri Kalyan Ram in lead

Sources close to the director say that the film is likely to hit screens for the festival of Sankranthi in January, next year. This project is especially notable as it marks Anil Ravipudi’s fifth collaboration with Venkatesh, following blockbuster entertainers like 'F2', 'F3', 'Sankranthiki Vasthunnam', and an extended cameo in 'MSG'.

It is also his second film with Kalyan Ram, after the sensational blockbuster 'Pataas'. Sources say the director has brought together stars from the Daggubati and Nandamuri families for this exciting new film to be made as a clean entertainer with a fresh and highly relatable storyline.