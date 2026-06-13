Anil Ravipudi welcomes music director GV Prakash onboard his next film with Venkatesh

Anil Ravipudi took to his X timeline to post a hilarious video and wrote, "I've always admired @gvprakash's ability to make music that connects instantly with audiences. Thrilled to welcome him on board for #VenkyAnil5 - #NKRAnil2. And we had a blast pulling off this fun concept...A big thank you to GV for trusting the idea, joining in wholeheartedly, and making it so much fun. Looking forward to making some beautiful memories together brother. Victory @VenkyMama garu @NANDAMURIKALYAN garu."

The video that Anil Ravipudi posted opens with a nostalgic tribute to legendary filmmaker Jandhyala by recreating an iconic scene from 'Aha Naa Pellanta', where the characters are seen buried in the sand up to their necks.