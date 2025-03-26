Anil Ravipudi to direct Mega Star Chiranjeevi next; Film to release for Sankranthi 2026

CHENNAI: Director Anil Ravipudi, who is riding high on the success of his recently released blockbuster ‘Sankranthiki Vasthunam’, has now dropped enough hints to suggest that he will be working with Megastar Chiranjeevi on a film and that the star had approved a script that he had narrated to him.

Taking to his X timeline, Anil Ravipudi wrote, “Final script narration done & locked.” Stating that Chiranjeevi loved a character called ‘Shankar Varaprasad’ which he introduced to him, the director made it evident that Chiranjeevi was fully satisfied with his script and that he had enjoyed it thoroughly. The director also dropped enough hints to suggest that their film together will soon go on floors without any further delay.

Sources close to the director suggest that the film, which will again be a full-fledged comedy, is likely to be produced by two production houses -- Shine Screens and Gold Box Entertainments.

They also hint at the film getting released for the festival of Sankranthi next year. It may be recalled that Anil Ravipudi’s most recent hit ‘Sankranthiki Vasthunam’, featuring Venkatesh, Aishwarya Rajesh and Meenakshi Chaudhary, was released for this year’s Sankranthi festival.

Sankranthiki Vasthunam, which emerged a blockbuster within just three days of its release, completed a strong 50-day in theatres. In fact, the magnitude of the film’s success was so huge that director Anil Ravipudi took to his X timeline to pen a heartfelt note of gratitude.

He wrote, “A heartfelt thank you to all the audiences for showering immense love on #SankranthikiVasthunam and making it a Blockbuster Pongaluu for everyone! 50 Days in 92 Centres -This milestone wouldn’t have been possible without the unwavering dedication of our exhibitors and distributors, who stood by the film and ensured it reached every corner.”

He then went on to thank his cast and crew. He wrote, “I truly cherish this unforgettable journey with my hero, Victory @VenkyMama garu, my producers #DilRaju garu & #Shirish garu, The talented actresses @Aishu_dil, @Meenakshiioffl, sensational Musician #BheemsCeciroleo, and the entire brilliant cast and crew who played a pivotal role in this historic success.”