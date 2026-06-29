Anil Kapoor recalls Bhagyaraj’s lasting impact on Hindi cinema

In an emotional Instagram post, Anil said he was deeply saddened by Bhagyaraj’s passing, especially as he had met him recently at the wedding of actor-politician Khushbu Sundar’s daughter, Avantika Sundar.

“Deeply saddened and shocked by the passing of K. Bhagyaraj sir. It feels especially unreal because I had the opportunity to meet him recently at Khushbu’s daughter’s wedding and spend some time with him. Bhagyaraj sir was a creative genius whose contributions to Indian cinema go far beyond what many people know,” he wrote.