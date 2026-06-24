Anil Kapoor met R Madhavan & his family just before the Padma ceremony

The 'Animal' actor took to his Instagram Stories and dropped a picture collage, along with a congratulatory note for Madhavan that read, "It was wonderful meeting you and your family just before this proud and historic milestone. Heartiest congratulations @actormaddy on being conferred the Padma Shri! (Folded hands emoji) (sic)."

"This honour reflects not only your accomplishments but also the respect and admiration you have earned over the years. (Folded hands emoji)," Anil went on to add.