Angelina Jolie to be honored with Maltin Modern Master Award at Santa Barbara International Film Festiva

WASHINGTON: Hollywood superstar Angelina Jolie will be honoured with the Maltin Modern Master Award on February 5, 2025, at the Santa Barbara International Film Festival, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The Modern Master Award, established in 1995, recognises filmmakers who have made major achievements and had an impact on the cinema industry. In 2015, the award was renamed the Maltin Modern Master Award in honour of Leonard Maltin, a long-time Sbiff moderator and cinema critic.

Angelina Jolie, the Oscar-winning star will be honoured with the award for her performance of opera singer Maria Callas in Pablo Larrain's 'Maria'.

'Maria' received an eight-minute standing ovation at its world premiere at the Venice Film Festival, held at the Sala Grande Theatre. Moved by the reception, Jolie was seen wiping away tears.

Larrain's biographical drama follows the American Greek soprano Maria Callas as she retreats to Paris after a glamorous yet tumultuous life in the public eye. The film reimagines her final days as she grapples with her identity and legacy.

'Maria' is produced by Jonas Dornbach, Janine Jackowski, Juan de Dios Larrain and Lorenzo Mieli.

The other recipients of the award are Robert Downey Jr., Nicole Kidman, Javier Bardem, Denzel Washington, Cate Blanchett, George Clooney, Christopher Nolan, James Cameron, Clint Eastwood and Peter Jackson.

Jolie made her screen debut as a child alongside her father, Jon Voight, in 'Lookin' to Get Out' (1982). Jolie won the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress for the 1999 drama Girl, Interrupted. She has also received widespread acclaim for her performances in A Mighty Heart (2007) and Changeling (2008); starred in hits such as Gone in 60 Seconds (2000), Lara Croft: Tomb Raider (2001), Mr. and Mrs. Smith (2005), Salt (2010) and Maleficent (2014); and directed the films In the Land of Blood and Honey (2011), Unbroken (2014), By the Sea (2015) and First They Killed My Father (2017).

"Angelina Jolie makes bold choices, both as an actress and as a director," Maltin said in a statement. "She sets the bar high in both disciplines and always comes through. I look forward to reviewing her career with her in Santa Barbara!"

The 40th SBIFF will take place February 4-15, 2025, according to The Hollywood Reporter.