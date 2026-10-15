Andrea Jeremiah: Music is the single greatest thing about life

Talking exclusively to IANS about turning a full-fledged judge for a prestigious reality singing show such as Tamil Idol, which incidentally marks the historic debut of the globally famous Indian Idol franchise in Tamil, the actress and singer said, "This is my first time as a judge actually. I'm coming with a very fresh, open mind. And I want to know what the show has to offer. But the reason I'm here is I'm always first and foremost a musician."

Andrea, who has proven her mettle both as an actress and as a singer, said, "I think music is the single greatest thing about life. So, it's kept me going. It keeps billions of people going through life, hard times, good times. You have a song for every mood. That's the sort of life we all lead."