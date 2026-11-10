Andhra Pradesh Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan, Anna Konidela part ways

They concluded the brief statement saying, "During this personal transition, we seek your understanding, kindness, and respect for our privacy. We extend our heartfelt gratitude to everyone who has stood by us throughout this journey."

Soon after their decision to part ways was announced, Anna Konidela deleted her Instagram account to which she was welcomed by Pawan Kalyan.

The news has come as rude shock for fans of the star and for their well wishers in the industry as the couple have been known to be close to one another.

In fact, in September this year, Anna had penned a heartfelt birthday post to Pawan Kalyan as turned 55 on September 2 this year.

Anna Konidela had shared a picture of herself posing with her husband, Pawan Kalyan, on Instagram. She had then said, “Celebrating you today. You are in so many hearts, thoughts and prayers - a beautiful reflection of how many lives you have touched and how much you have given to others. Happy Birthday!”