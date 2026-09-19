Anbil Avan trailer: Ashok Selvan plays a caring husband ready to take on the world for the love of his life

A very disturbing incident occurs when Iyal is alone at home. We then see a number of shady characters who make statements regarding this incident. One man, who seems like a politician, is seen saying, "That night something happened. I too am remorseful that it happened." Another shady looking character says, "You have come to my town and now, it is a problem concerning my home."

Meanwhile, the couple seem to be in a state of perpetual fear. We see a series of grim action sequences in the trailer. The police officer investigating the case, with a cheeky smile, says, "Looks like sir belongs to the soft type." Soon after, we see Ashok Selvan's character involved in a series of explosive action sequences.

The challenging situation results in disagreements between the couple. What happens then is what the film is all about...

It may be recalled that actress Preity Mukhundhan, who plays the female lead opposite actor Ashok Selvan in the film, had, on an earlier occasion, told him that she was "eternally grateful" to him for giving her the amount of space that she had now got in the film.

Participating in the title teaser launch event of the film, Preity Mukhundan had said, "This team is more than a team. They are family. Everyone in this team is very close to my heart. When you watch the film, all of you will like it. You will see how much heart and passion has gone into this film. I am genuinely feeling emotional."