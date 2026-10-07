‘Anbil Avan’ team celebrates success

Producer and actor Ashok Selvan said the film, which begins as a love story and traverses thriller and action elements, has reached the profitable stage despite tough competition. “There may be flaws, but I believe the heart and soul of the film are in the right place,” he said, urging audiences to watch the film and form their own opinion.

Director Karthikeyan expressed his gratitude to the media and audience, saying the emotional response to the characters had been particularly encouraging. He also thanked Ashok Selvan for giving him the opportunity to direct the film, adding that the actor had been a mentor and guide throughout the project.