‘Anbil Avan’ team celebrates success

CHENNAI: The team of Anbil Avan, which has been receiving a positive response in theatres, held a thanksgiving meet in Chennai, thanking the press, media and audiences for their support. Produced by Ayngaran International and Happy High Pictures, the Ashok Selvan and Preethi Mukundan-starrer is directed by R Karthikeyan and released on October 2.
Producer and actor Ashok Selvan said the film, which begins as a love story and traverses thriller and action elements, has reached the profitable stage despite tough competition. “There may be flaws, but I believe the heart and soul of the film are in the right place,” he said, urging audiences to watch the film and form their own opinion.
Director Karthikeyan expressed his gratitude to the media and audience, saying the emotional response to the characters had been particularly encouraging. He also thanked Ashok Selvan for giving him the opportunity to direct the film, adding that the actor had been a mentor and guide throughout the project.
Preethi Mukundan said the response from women and young audiences had been especially moving. Recalling her first theatrical viewing of the film, she said she was too nervous to sit through it and watched much of it standing near the theatre stairs, eventually becoming emotional.
Happy High Pictures founder Abhinaya Selvam said the film’s growing number of theatres and screenings was encouraging and revealed that discussions were underway for a Hindi remake, with plans for a Telugu version as well.
Actors Kathir Balu, Maha Delhi Ganesh and Akash, along with members of the technical and promotional teams, also thanked the audience and media for their support. The team expressed hope that Anbil Avan would continue to reach more viewers and remain a memorable film about love and relationships.