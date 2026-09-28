Anbil Avan is about love put to trial by adversity: Ashok Selvan

CHENNAI: For Ashok Selvan, Anbil Avan is a film that pushed him to take risks and give his all. Starring Ashok and Preity Mukundhan, it starts as a relationship drama before moving into thriller and action territory. The film also marks Ashok’s return to the screen after nearly two and a half years. He says the gap was not intentional. He says a project he worked on for around 100 days was dropped, while Anbil Avan took considerable time to complete. “The time just passed. It wasn’t a conscious break. This film needed its own time,” he says.
The film also explores relationships and how adversity can affect a couple. Ashok says his own understanding of relationships has evolved. “Initially, I thought fighting in a marriage was a bad thing. Later, I realised that conflict can sometimes be necessary and can also show that you care. A relationship becomes stronger when both people continue choosing each other,” he says.
Preity credits Ashok for inspiring her approach to filmmaking. “I have seen him give everything to something he believes is worth fighting for. There is something magical about going all out for a project. If I believe in something, I want to do the same,” she says.
The film’s action scale was enhanced by stunt choreographer Peter Hein. Ashok says Hein, who has predominantly worked on bigbudget films featuring major stars, was attracted to the story of Anbil Avan. “He kept saying that the story was very interesting and inspiring. He wanted to use this film to show what he could do,” says Ashok.
Although bringing Hein on board increased the budget, the team wanted to collaborate with him because of his expertise. “He is a real master,” says Ashok, adding with a laugh, “And by master, I mean master of his craft, not just ‘stunt master’!”
Hein also brought several inputs to the action portions, resulting in a few changes to the script. Ashok says those changes ultimately strengthened the film. The actor describes the action as different, survival-oriented and mass, while stressing that it remains rooted in the story. The team has also brought together an extensive technical crew to create a larger theatrical experience.
The makers subsequently decided to postpone the release despite having theatres available. Ashok says the intention was to secure a wider release rather than compete with a crowded release week. “Almost seven or eight films were releasing that week. We felt the film deserved some breathing space, so we decided to push it. The Gandhi Jayanti holiday gives us a better window,” he shares.
Preity also spoke about her journey from Trichy. Having grown up in Trichy, she says she understands what it means to dream beyond one’s circumstances. “People from small towns should dream big and work sincerely towards it. The journey itself is fulfilling,” she says, adding that she hopes her journey will inspire girls from small towns to dream big and achieve their goals.
Preity also feels that she has now found her place in the industry after having four releases this year. “I feel like I belong to the industry now. After four releases this year, people can no longer call me a newcomer,” she says.
Ashok calls Anbil Avan the highest-budget film of his career and says it has also recorded his highest pre-release business so far. “We have brought together some amazing technicians, including music composer Govind Vasantha and cinematographer Gautham, and built the film as a theatrical experience. The music album of Anbil Avan will be on par with 96,” he concludes.