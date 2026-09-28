Anbil Avan is about love put to trial by adversity: Ashok Selvan

The film also explores relationships and how adversity can affect a couple. Ashok says his own understanding of relationships has evolved. “Initially, I thought fighting in a marriage was a bad thing. Later, I realised that conflict can sometimes be necessary and can also show that you care. A relationship becomes stronger when both people continue choosing each other,” he says.

Preity credits Ashok for inspiring her approach to filmmaking. “I have seen him give everything to something he believes is worth fighting for. There is something magical about going all out for a project. If I believe in something, I want to do the same,” she says.

The film’s action scale was enhanced by stunt choreographer Peter Hein. Ashok says Hein, who has predominantly worked on bigbudget films featuring major stars, was attracted to the story of Anbil Avan. “He kept saying that the story was very interesting and inspiring. He wanted to use this film to show what he could do,” says Ashok.