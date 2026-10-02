‘Anbil Avan’ film review: A love story that survives the storms

Surya Kanthasamy (Ashok Selvan) and Iyal (Preity Mukhundhan) are a married couple handling the everyday challenges of life and work, much like any middle-class family.

Their home may be small, but it is filled with warmth, reflecting the deep love and care they share for each other.

Like many people caught in the corporate grind who dream of breaking free and starting something of their own, Surya and Iyal decide to take the plunge and venture into a business in a remote hill station.

The unexpected circumstances they are pulled into and the ensuing danger they encounter along the way, and how they overcome them together, form the crux of the film.

When Iyal asks Surya, “Unnaku enna avlo pudikkuma?” he simply replies, “Nee en uyir.” Given everything his character does for her through the course of the film, that one line feels deeply fitting and sums up the depth of his love for her.