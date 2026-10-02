‘Anbil Avan’ film review: A love story that survives the storms

CHENNAI: How far would you go for the person you love? Anbil Avan beautifully explores this question through a newly-married couple navigating life after it takes an unexpected turn.
Surya Kanthasamy (Ashok Selvan) and Iyal (Preity Mukhundhan) are a married couple handling the everyday challenges of life and work, much like any middle-class family.
Their home may be small, but it is filled with warmth, reflecting the deep love and care they share for each other.
Like many people caught in the corporate grind who dream of breaking free and starting something of their own, Surya and Iyal decide to take the plunge and venture into a business in a remote hill station.
The unexpected circumstances they are pulled into and the ensuing danger they encounter along the way, and how they overcome them together, form the crux of the film.
When Iyal asks Surya, “Unnaku enna avlo pudikkuma?” he simply replies, “Nee en uyir.” Given everything his character does for her through the course of the film, that one line feels deeply fitting and sums up the depth of his love for her.
To the actors' credit as well as the dialogue writers, such conversations between the couple are extremely memorable. Everything about how their relationship is depicted feels organic, making the couple relatable to us.
But Anbil Avan does not believe in showing just romance and love-filled expressions. It repeatedly drives home the idea that the true test of a relationship comes during difficult times.
An argument scene between Surya and Iyal is a standout one, with the performances (particularly Ashok Selvan's), the camera work, and music blending seamlessly to make the moment feel incredibly natural.
A scene that explains a statue depicting Parvathy holding Shiva’s neck becomes one of the film’s most effective metaphors.
Surya initially misunderstands the gesture but later learns that Parvathy is holding Shiva’s neck to prevent the poison he consumed from spreading through his body.
Shiva drinks the poison to save others, much like how Surya goes to great lengths to fulfil Iyal's dream. In turn, Iyal’s love and support protects Surya and their relationship from hardships. This simple scene captures the essence of the entire film.
Film: Anbil Avan, Director: R Kaarthikeyan, Cast: Ashok Selvan, Preity Mukhundhan, Kadirbalu, Maha Delhi Ganesh, Sabumon Abdusamad, Revathi, Synopsis: Anbil Avan is a survival action thriller that follows married couple Surya and Iyal as they leave behind their corporate lives to pursue a shared dream in a remote hill station. What begins as a journey to build a life together soon turns into a fight for survival, testing their love, resilience and commitment to each other, Rating: 3.5 stars
Anbil Avan also treats its female characters with respect. In one scene, Surya is seen raising his hand at Iyal during an argument but he stops himself in time, making the moment more about the emotional conflict than physical violence.
Later, the way a man who misbehaves with Iyal is dealt with provides a satisfying sense of closure to that thread.
The film’s supporting cast deserves applause with several unfamiliar faces delivering impressive performances. Maha Delhi Ganesh, Kadirbalu and Sabumon's performances are praise-worthy for their authenticity and intensity.
Govindh Vasantha’s music elevates every mood in this survival action-thriller, from its lighter, romantic moments to the chilling fight sequences. The score also feels distinct from his previous albums, adding a fresh texture to the film.
The film features extensive action sequences, superbly choreographed by Peter Hein. While most of them are executed well, the extended action sequence in the climax felt lengthy and could have been trimmed for a tighter finish.
Overall, Ashok Selvan lives up to his promise of giving it his all, going beyond just acting in and producing Anbil Avan.
His performance is complemented by Govindh Vasantha’s music, Peter Hein’s action choreography, and solid acting from the entire cast. Anbil Avan is a significant film in Ashok Selvan's career and one he can be proud of.