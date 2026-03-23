Anbe Diana first single celebrates people of Perambur with gaana

CHENNAI: Pari Elavazhagan is joining hands with Ramya Ranganathan for his next film, Anbe Diana. The makers unveiled the first single of the film, Perambur Gaana, which celebrates the people and life in the neighbourhood.
The energetic number is composed by Bharath Sankar. Jassie Gift and Bharath Sankar lent their vocals for the song, whose lyrics are penned by Bakkiyam Shankar and Pari Elavazhagan. The film’s first look was released in February. The team completed the shooting of the film recently.
Pari himself is directing the film, which is billed to be a family entertainer. Jointly backed by Million Dollar Studios and Neo Castle Creations, Roja is giving a comeback to the Tamil film industry after a long time. The star cast includes Chetan, Gopi, Ismath Banu, Sudarsan Gandhi and Cell Murugan.
Anbe Diana has entered the post-production stage and is slated to release in summer.