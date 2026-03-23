Anbe Diana first single celebrates people of Perambur with gaana

Pari himself is directing the film, which is billed to be a family entertainer. Jointly backed by Million Dollar Studios and Neo Castle Creations, Roja is giving a comeback to the Tamil film industry after a long time. The star cast includes Chetan, Gopi, Ismath Banu, Sudarsan Gandhi and Cell Murugan.

Anbe Diana has entered the post-production stage and is slated to release in summer.