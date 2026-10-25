Anaswara Rajan-starrer Itlu Arjuna's release postponed

For the unaware, the film was slated to hit screens worldwide on October 30 this year.

Taking to its X timeline to make the announcement, What Next Entertainments, the production house producing the film, wrote,"We regret to inform that #ItlluArjuna will not be arriving on October 30th as planned. A new release date will be announced very very soon!! Until then, we seek your continued love and support for this young team. Rest assured, Arjun's love will be heard in theatres with a double bang! King @iamnagarjuna presents A @MusicThaman musical."

For the unaware, the film is being produced by popular director Venky Kudumula under the banner of What Next Entertainments. More significantly, it is being presented by Telugu star Nagarjuna.

Well known actress Anaswara Rajan plays the female lead in this film in which actor Anish is making his debut as a hero. The film also marks the debut of Mahesh Uppala as a director.