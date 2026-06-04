Ananya Panday’s Chand Mera Dil dance sparks Bharatanatyam authenticity debate

While acknowledging that the performance may have been intended as a fusion piece rather than a traditional recital, Mahitha pointed to details that she felt reflected a broader misunderstanding of Bharatanatyam conventions. “The Nataraja idol is traditionally placed to the right of the stage during Bharatanatyam performances as a mark of reverence. In the video, it appeared behind the dancer as though it were simply part of the set,” she noted. adding to that mahita said, “Cinema is such a popular medium, and it would be nice if our traditional arts could be represented more authentically in showcases at that scale.”

Yet not everyone agreed with the criticism. One widely shared post praised Las Vegas dancer Harini Nilakanthan’s fusion performance in a dance battle as an example of how Bharatanatyam can successfully coexist with contemporary styles without compromising its identity.

Another viral reaction claimed that while experimentation is welcome, technique cannot be treated as optional Supporters in the X platform argued that the sequence was never intended to be a pure Bharatanatyam recital. Instead, they viewed it as a cinematic fusion performance designed for a mainstream audience and reflective of contemporary storytelling.

Some users also felt the backlash had become disproportionately personal towards Ananya Panday, shifting focus away from a discussion on choreography and artistic choices. At the same time, many users felt the criticism directed at Ananya Panday had become excessive. They argued that the sequence was never presented as a pure Bharatanatyam recital and should instead be viewed as a cinematic fusion piece designed for a mainstream audience.