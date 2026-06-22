Ananya Panday urges audiences to support all kinds of films in theatres

"I love going and watching every kind of a movie in a cinema and if I could go say something to people it would be like, 'Just go and watch a movie in cinema'. There's nothing like it.

There's nothing that can replace that experience of sitting down, eating popcorn, having a drink, and living that experience for two or two-and-half hours. I would urge more people (to go to theatres)," Panday told PTI in an interview.