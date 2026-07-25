Anandhi says deleted scenes from Vijay's Jana Nayagan left her heartbroken

The actor shared an emotional video on social media, saying the experience was particularly painful because acting alongside Vijay had been one of her long-cherished dreams.

Directed by H Vinoth, Jana Nayagan was released worldwide on Friday to packed theatres and enthusiastic celebrations by Vijay's fans. The film features Vijay in the lead alongside Bobby Deol, Pooja Hegde, Mamitha Baiju, Revathi and Nizhalgal Ravi. Since its release, the film has received a positive response from audiences, with theatres witnessing houseful shows across Tamil Nadu.