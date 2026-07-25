Anandhi says deleted scenes from Vijay's Jana Nayagan left her heartbroken

CHENNAI: Actor Anandhi has expressed disappointment after discovering that all her scenes in Jana Nayagan, Vijay's final film, were removed during editing.
The actor shared an emotional video on social media, saying the experience was particularly painful because acting alongside Vijay had been one of her long-cherished dreams.
Directed by H Vinoth, Jana Nayagan was released worldwide on Friday to packed theatres and enthusiastic celebrations by Vijay's fans. The film features Vijay in the lead alongside Bobby Deol, Pooja Hegde, Mamitha Baiju, Revathi and Nizhalgal Ravi. Since its release, the film has received a positive response from audiences, with theatres witnessing houseful shows across Tamil Nadu.
In her emotional video, Anandhi said she had waited for more than a year for the release of Jana Nayagan and was eager to watch her portions on the big screen. She said scenes being trimmed during editing was not new to actors and had happened to her before. However, she admitted she never imagined that every one of her scenes would be removed from Vijay's final film. "I went to the theatre with great excitement, hoping to watch my scenes. I never expected that all of them would be edited out. It was heartbreaking," she said.
Anandhi said sharing screen space with Vijay had always been one of her biggest ambitions as an actor. She noted that the disappointment was greater because Jananayagan marks Vijay's final film before entering full-time politics, leaving her with no opportunity to work with him again. "Acting with Vijay sir was my dream. If he had continued acting, I could have hoped for another chance. But since this is his last film, I feel I have missed that opportunity forever," she said. Despite her disappointment, Anandhi praised the film, describing it as a meaningful entertainer that highlights women's progress. She also urged audiences to watch the film with their families.
The actor also revealed that this was not the first time her portions had been removed during editing. She said scenes featuring her were previously cut from 29 and Suriya's Karuppu before suffering the same fate in Jananayagan.
Calling the repeated experience emotionally draining, Anandhi said it had left her feeling "unlucky" and deeply disappointed. Her video has since gone viral on social media, with many fans expressing sympathy and extending support to the actor while congratulating the Jananayagan team on the film's successful release.