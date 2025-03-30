Amma's Pride: Documentary on transgender love, identity, and the fight for acceptance in Tamil Nadu

CHENNAI: "Love is love," says documentary filmmaker Shiva Krish, and his latest film, Amma’s Pride, is a powerful testament to that belief. Chronicling the journey of Thoothukudi-based Srija, the first transgender woman to register her marriage in Tamil Nadu legally, the documentary captures not just her struggle but the unwavering support of her mother, Valli, who stood by her side through it all.

When Shiva first met Srija and her family, he was struck by the depth of their bond. “I wanted to tell their story. Love transcends gender and sexuality, but Srija’s journey wasn’t just about her — it was about her mother, who became her strongest pillar of strength. Everything Srija achieved was because of Valli’s unwavering support. That’s when I knew this film had to be made,” he shares.

What began as an idea in late 2019 evolved into a deeply personal documentary, capturing not just legal battles but also the emotional and societal struggles that come with being a transgender person in India. After years of dedication, Amma’s Pride had its first screening in 2024, premiering at the 64th Krakow Film Festival in Poland before travelling across international festivals and touching hearts worldwide.

Now, the film’s makers are bringing Amma’s Pride home with the Path to Pride social impact campaign — a five-city tour across India aimed at sparking deeper conversations on trans and queer rights. The campaign started in Chennai with a screening at Alliance Française of Madras on March 29. The Chennai screening was more than just a film event — it was designed as an immersive experience.

Beyond the festival circuit, the filmmakers have ambitious plans — to take the film to over 12,000 village panchayats across Tamil Nadu, ensuring its message reaches the grassroots. “Legal recognition is one thing, but social acceptance is an ongoing battle. Family support and employment opportunities for trans people remain critical. We want to create awareness at the community level and spark meaningful change,” says Shiva.

Amma’s Pride had its India premiere at IFFI Goa in November 2024, making history as the only LGBTQ+ film in the Indian Panorama lineup. Since then, it has been screened at over 20 international events, including five Oscar-qualifying film festivals.

For Shiva, the film is not just about representation — it’s about impact. “Love is not just about partners, but also about family acceptance. Legal rights exist, but true equality will come only when families and society embrace the community with open arms. That is the change we hope to inspire with this film,” he shares. To learn more details about the film, visit ammaspridefilm.com.