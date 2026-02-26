Amitabh Bachchan shares ‘prosthetic wisdom’, asks to focus on self-growth

Big B took to his blog, where he shared a picture of himself as the character of Ashwatthama from the upcoming film “Kalki 2”. The cine icon shared that sometimes what is written or said “goes for a bouncer,” with the real meaning failing to register. He hinted that certain truths, no matter how clearly expressed, are not easily understood, adding that perhaps that is simply the way of the world. “Isse pehle jo likha, sab ka sab bouncer gaya, Ji haan huzoor, bouncer. Kisi ko bhi jo asal baat kahi ja rahi thi, samajh mein hi nahin aayi, achha hai. Kuch baatein batane se bhi samajh mein nahin aati logon ko; sansaar ka ravayya yahi hota hai. Khair, jaane do (sic).” Reflecting on knowledge and achievement, he wrote: “You can never be the wisest , the most knowledge driven , the most accomplished human ever .. there shall ever always be another better than you .. know it , accept it and be in learning to keep at it (sic).”