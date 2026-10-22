Amitabh Bachchan says he has been advised to rest for few days

Responding to the post, fans wished the actor well and urged him to prioritise his health.

"Please take care of your health. Love you sir," one user wrote, while another said, "Get well soon sir."

"We all love you. Rest well. Thanks a lot for connecting with us," another fan commented.

Bachchan, one of Indian cinema's most celebrated stars, has enjoyed a career spanning more than five decades, with landmark films such as "Deewaar", "Sholay", "Agneepath", "Black" and "Piku".

He also remains a popular television personality as the host of the long-running quiz show "Kaun Banega Crorepati"