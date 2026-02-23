Amitabh Bachchan reveals his ‘only regret’ of the day

The cinema icon took to his blog and reflected on feelings of “dislocation” and “displacement,” admitting he was weighed down by worry and anxiousness when Abhishek walked into his room unannounced.

“And in the distress of dislocation of disconnection of just the futility of displacement .. comes a welcome breath .. the SON .. walks into my room unannounced .. in a surprise .. simply washed away all the negativity the worry the anxiousness (sic)..” Amitabh wrote.

The thespian expressed gratitude for the warmth and reassurance his son brought him in that quiet moment.

“Abhishek is a beautiful, considerate partner, friend and more (sic),” he added.