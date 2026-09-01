Amitabh Bachchan reveals he has never made tea for wife Jaya Bachchan

(Madam, see, how will a person who does not drink tea make it? And we have often seen that my wife does not drink that much tea. She does drink it, but we do not know how much she drinks, and whatever she drinks, we do not make it for her, and I do not know how to make tea. What happens is that nowadays there is a pouch with a thread; by dipping that thread into hot water, tea gets made, but we have never used it. So, how is real tea made? What happens is that we are learning, so if my wife feels like drinking tea, then we can make it)