Amitabh Bachchan pays tribute to son Abhishek Bachchan’s 25-year journey in the industry

MUMBAI: Megastar Amitabh Bachchan took to social media to pay a sweet tribute to his son, Abhishek Bachchan, as he completed 25 years in the film industry.

The veteran actor expressed his admiration with a touching gesture, bowing to his son. He acknowledged his dedication, growth, and achievements over the past two and a half decades. Taking to his X handle, Big B responded to a fan account that praised Abhishek for his diverse choice of roles. The post included a video montage showcasing Abhishek portraying various characters from his films through the years. The post read, “Celebrating 25 years of @juniorbachchan, the man who mastered wit, timing, and that unbeatable comic swag. Here’s to the laughs that never missed!”

Reacting to it, the ‘Sholay’ actor wrote in Hindi, “Is Variety ko maine pranaam karta hoon, aur apne putra ki sarahna karta hoon. Jee haan, pita hoon main uska, aur mere liye mera putra Abhishek sarahna karne yogya hai (I bow to this variety and I praise my son. Yes, I’m his father, and for me my son Abhishek is worthy of praise).”

In a separate post, Amitabh Bachchan extended his blessings to Abhishek while mentioning his upcoming films. He tweeted, “Ek chap ke kuch hi dinon mein, release hone waali hai .. aur ek aur nayi film ki shuruaat ho gayi hai ..pehla din film King ki shooting (One film will release soon, and there is a start of a new film, first day of shooting of King)…My blessings Bhaiyu .. love and more. And one more film shooting is complete and ready and coming soon..my prayers ever.”

Abhishek Bachchan began his Bollywood journey in 2000 with JP Dutta’s “Refugee” where he shared the screen with Kareena Kapoor, Jackie Shroff, Sunil Shetty, and Anupam Kher. Over the past two decades, he has featured in a wide range of films such as “Om Jai Jagadish,” “LOC Kargil,” “Run,” “Yuva,” “Bunty Aur Babli,” “Sarkar, Dhoom,” “Delhi-6,” “Happy New Year,” “The Big Bull,” and “I Want to Talk.” He will next be seen in “Kaalidhar Laapata,” which is set to premiere on Zee5 on July 4.