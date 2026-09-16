Amitabh Bachchan clarifies he is ‘not retiring from acting anytime soon’

The clarification comes after his recent blog posts led to speculation that he may be considering stepping away from his professional commitments.

Taking to his personal blog on Monday night, Bachchan addressed the reports and clarified his earlier remark. Writing in Hindi which translates in English, said, “No, sir, I am not retiring from work; in English, it means I am now going to sleep!!! And, sir, you are not invited to come there.”

The clarification came after the veteran actor's previous blog entry was interpreted by some as a hint that he could be contemplating retirement.

In that particular post, Amitabh Bachchan had written about how some of his blog entries are often misunderstood and expressed amusement at the way his words are interpreted and reported. He ended the post with the words “and I retire,” which subsequently triggered speculation about whether he was referring to his career.