Amitabh Bachchan admits difficulty decoding Gen Z slang ‘killing it’ and ‘rocking’

(These days Gen Z now use strange languages and expressions keep emerging. 'You are rocking... Mr Bachchan, you are rocking.' I said, 'Hey, I haven't even picked up a stone yet.' Then they will edit and send it, saying, 'Sir, you are killing it.' Why are you talking to us about death?)

Earlier too, Amitabh Bachchan had spoken about finding the Gen Z language and terminologies extremely difficult for him to decode.

The megastar had also recently discovered a new Gen Z term, "Biwi Paglu". Upon learning the meaning, Amitabh had quipped, "That's absolutely right. She is the boss, and every husband should accept it. Live like this and you will survive, otherwise, you will be fired."

The megastar, 83 years currently has been a part of the industry for over 50 years. Married to Bollywood then superstar Jaya Bachchan, is the father of actor Abhishek Bachchan. He is the grandfather of Aradhya Bachchan who is a Gen Z.