‘Amazing to see people are feeling Aashiqui nostalgia in Saiyaara’

CHENNAI: Filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt feels happy that people are saying Mohit Suri’s Saiyaara has the nostalgia of his blockbuster romantic film Aashiqui.

Mahesh Bhatt’s Aashiqui launched Rahul Roy and Anu Aggarwal into overnight superstars as the film became a rage in our country for presenting a romantic story that was fresh, deep and ahead of its time. Even the music of Aashiqui was a blockbuster. Similarly, Saiyaara is the launchpad for Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda as the next YRF hero and heroine. The songs of Saiyaara are also chartbusters.

Mahesh says, “Every generation has a love story that defines it. Saiyaara, to me, will be the most definitive romantic film of this generation. When I made Aashiqui, I did it with a lot of purity and I was fortunate that people connected to it deeply and made the two newcomers into overnight stars. I expect Mohit Suri to do the same with Saiyaara.”

He adds, “It is amazing to see that people have the nostalgia of Aashiqui when they are seeing Saiyaara but I can tell you that Saiyaara will rewrite the rules of what a romantic film should be in today’s time and for today’s generation. Every new generation must surpass the earlier generation in everything, and I’m excited for Saiyaara to do the same. Mohit is my prodigy and I couldn’t be happier if he surpasses me in every way possible.”

Bhatt feels Mohit Suri, shaped by him as a director, has truly come on his own with Saiyaara. “I’m proud to see Mohit come out of his mould for Saiyaara. It is refreshingly different from whatever he has made in his entire career and the film seems to have an incredible depth of romance which Mohit has within him. I’m glad he has put it all out there for the world to see and embrace.”

Produced by YRF’s CEO Akshaye Widhani, Saiyaara is set to release on July 18, this year in theatres worldwide.