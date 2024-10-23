Amaran trailer is about love, patriotism, yearning

CHENNAI: The much-anticipated trailer of Sivakarthikeyan-starrer Amaran was released by Kamal Haasan on Wednesday.

The 140-second clip starts with the original video of Ashoka Chakra awardee Major Mukund Varadarajan. The film is based on the heroic life of the army officer.

The trailer was high on emotions associated with love, yearning, patriotism and family.

Helmed by Rajkumar Periasamy, Sai Pallavi is playing the role of Indhu Rebecca Varghese, wife of Mukund Varadarajan. Kamal Haasan, Sony Pictures International Productions and R Mahendran are backing the film, under the banners Raajkamal Films International and Sony Pictures International Productions.

GV Prakash Kumar has composed the music for Amaran. CH Sai is handling the camera and R Kalaivannan is the editor.

Amaran is all set to hit the screens for this Deepavali (October 31) in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Kannada and Malayalam.

Apart from this, Sivakarthikeyan also has SKxARM with AR Murugadoss.