Amaran director Rajkumar tells Mani Ratnam: Forever grateful to you

CHENNAI: Director Rajkumar Periasamy, whose film Amaran featuring actor Sivakarthikeyan in the lead emerged a blockbuster, has now penned an emotional post thanking ace director Mani Ratnam for his encouragement.

Taking to his X handle, Rajkumar Periasamy posted a picture of himself with the ace director and wrote, “Towards #100DaysOfAmaran. Mani sir, you were the reason for me to dream about films and be fascinated with filmmaking; you were the first person I ever wanted to take a picture with and took it in 2005! To my heartbreak, I lost it as well.”

He then wrote about the picture he had posted, saying, “Took me two decades and two films to muster the courage to take this with you. From being in awe of your posters, to standing next to you, I remain speechless…Thank you for all your encouragement for #Amaran and me. Forever grateful to you #Maniratnam sir.

Amaran, which featured Sivakarthikeyan and Sai Pallavi in the lead, was produced by Kamal Haasan’s Raaj Kamal Films International, Sony Pictures International Productions and R.Mahendran.

The story of Amaran was a biopic. It was based on the life of Major Mukund Varadarajan, who was awarded the Ashok Chakra, the country’s highest gallantry award, for his supreme sacrifice while fighting militants in Jammu and Kashmir. Major Mukund Varadarajan was in command of the Cheetah company of the 44th Rashtriya Rifles of the Indian Army when he made the supreme sacrifice.

The film, which was directed by Rajkumar Periasamy, had music by G V Prakash and cinematography by C H Sai. It had action sequences by Anbariv and Stefan Richter. Kalaivannan was incharge of editing for this film, which had dance choreography by Sharief.



