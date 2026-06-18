Always felt Vijay was never meant to be just a hero on screen: Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Samantha said what inspires her most is Vijay's courage to step into a completely new arena after having already achieved success in another field.

"To leave behind what you have already mastered and take on a challenge where the stakes are so much higher. Not because it is easy, but because you believe you can make a difference," she said.

The actor said people are often called upon to do more in life and contribute to society, but only a few answer that call.