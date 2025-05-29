Allu Arjun thanks 'Pushpa 2' maker Sukumar for Best Actor win at Gaddar Telangana Film Awards

MUMBAI: The government of Telangana unveiled the winners for the 2024 edition of the Gaddar Telangana Film Awards on Wednesday. Stylish star Allu Arjun was named Best Actor for his latest release, "Pushpa 2".

Thrilled about the win, AA penned a special note on his social media. Showing his gratitude towards the Telangana government, Allu Arjun wrote, "I am truly honoured to receive the first Best Actor award for #Pushpa2 at the #GaddarTelanganaFilmAwards 2024.Heartfelt thanks to the Government of Telangana for this prestigious honour."

AA further shared the credit of his win with 'Pushpa 2' director Sukumar. "All credit goes to my director Sukumar garu, my producers, and the entire Pushpa team. I dedicate this award to all my fans , your unwavering support continues to inspire me," the Tollywood heartthrob penned.

The second installment in the beloved 'Pushpa' franchise talks about a labourer-turned-red sandalwood smuggler, Pushpa Raj (Allu Arjun), who is facing growing threats from his enemies, especially SP Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat (Fahadh Faasil).

Produced under the prestigious banner of Mythri Movie Makers in collaboration with Sukumar Writings, "Pushpa: The Rule" stars Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, Fahadh Faasil, Jagapathi Babu, Sunil and Rao Ramesh in significant roles, along with others.

Released in cinema halls across the globe on December 5, 2024 "Pushpa 2" broke several box-office records, becoming the highest-grossing film in India, the highest-grossing Indian film of the year, the second highest-grossing Telugu film, and the third highest-grossing Indian film worldwide.

Coming back to the Gaddar Telangana Film Awards, Nivetha Thomas won Best Actress for her film "35 Chinna Katha Kadu" with "Kalki 2898 AD" winning both the Best Film award and the Best Director award (Nag Ashwin).

These awards will be presented to the winners during a grand ceremony on June 14 in Hyderabad.