Allu Arjun arrested over woman's death at Pushpa 2 premiere in Hyderabad

CHENNAI: Tollywood star Allu Arjun has been arrested by Chikkadapalli police a few minutes ago. He was arrested in connection with the stampede at Sandhya theatre which led to death of a woman Revathi. This incident took place on the premiere day of Pushpa 2 The Rule.

This comes in the light of a woman who died and her son was critically injured during the stampede at Sandhya Theatre during the premier show attended by Allu Arjun.

Police had registered the case under sections 105 (Culpable homicide not amounting to murder), 118(1) (Voluntarily causing hurt) r/w 3(5) BNS against Allu Arjun, his security team and the management of the theatre.

The case was registered at Chikkadpally Police Station on December 5 on a complaint by the deceased woman’s husband. The police arrested the theatre owner, general manager and security manager on December 8.

(With inputs from IANS)