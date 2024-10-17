All We Imagine as Light set to make waves in India from November 22

CHENNAI: After making waves internationally, Payal Kapadia’s All We Imagine as Light will have its Indian release on November 22 with distribution led by Spirit Media. The film will also be released in the UK and the United States of America in November.

Speaking about the Indian theatrical release, Payal Kapadia shared, “This film has been years in the making, and with our partnership with Spirit Media, I am excited for the next phase. It is for the first time that a film of mine will be released in theatres and Indian audience will finally be able to buy tickets and experience it on a big screen, where cinema truly comes to life.”

All We Imagine as Light is an official Indo-French co-production between Petit Chaos from France, and Chalk & Cheese and Another Birth from India.

Rana Daggubati expressed his enthusiasm and said, “We are excited to bring this incredible film to Indian theatres. Payal has made a beautiful film, and we can’t wait to share it with Indian audience.”

The film will be available in all major cities, including Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Pune, Kochi, Thiruvananthapuram and Kolkata.