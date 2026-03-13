All Indian films must have subtitles from this date onwards: Censor board

CHENNAI: The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has said that all Indian films must include subtitles and audio descriptions starting March 15, as part of new accessibility norms.
Under the directive, producers will have to submit their films with the required accessibility features while applying for certification.
This means films must be uploaded as Digital Cinema Packages (DCPs) along with subtitles and audio description files through the E-Cinepramaan portal.
The move is aimed at making cinema more accessible for people with hearing and visual impairments.