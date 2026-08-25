Alia Bhatt’s production ‘Don’t Be Shy’ to premiere on September 25

Written and directed by Sreeti Mukerji, the film features newcomers Aarushi Bajaj, Ansh Duggal, Bianca Arora and Piyush Khati in the lead roles. Kunaal Roy Kapur, Anurag Basu, Neha Dhupia and Anju Alva Naik will appear in supporting roles.

The film follows friendship, young love, heartbreak, dreams and the ups and downs of growing up. Speaking about the film, Alia and Shaheen said, “Don’t Be Shy has been extremely special to us from the very beginning, and we couldn’t be prouder to see it come to life.”

They added that the film captures the experiences of being young, including friendships, first love, heartbreak and the process of finding one’s identity. The film is co-produced by Grishma Shah and Vikesh Bhutani.