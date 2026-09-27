Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal turn showstoppers at Manish Malhotra’s Mijwan Fundraiser, highlight women empowerment

Manish gives them a showroom by fashioning them into structures, silhouettes, and garments that take them away, as you will witness very soon," said Shabana Azmi.Vicky Kaushal also expressed his gratitude after becoming a part of the Mijwan Fundraiser Fashion which highlighted women empowerment. "I have been actually, in the 15 years, waiting for when my turn will come. So, I'm just happy about it. Thank you from the bottom of my heart for giving me an opportunity.

I always tell Manish that I feel the most confident when I wear your creations, but today I felt confident, plus at the same time that I was a small part of a beautiful deed that we are all doing together," said Vicky Kaushal. He continued, "It's incredible what Mijwan Welfare Society has been doing for the past 15 years, empowering rural women, girl child, and in today's time it's so important because what I see in the future is that I hope so and I pray so that we don't need an organisation like Mijwan because there is no need that we need to empower.

I truly believe from bottom of my heart that women empowerment, and they shouldn't just be empowered for taking decisions for themselves. I hope and pray that the time comes sooner and soonest that they are taking decisions for their families, societies and world at large because I feel when a woman takes a decision, it's not an individual decision, it's for the larger good. So, thank you again for making me a small little part."

Alia Bhatt also reflected on the women empowerment and empowering women in her life. While addressing the gathering at the event, the actor said, "Well, I'm surrounded by very empowering women. My mother's and mother-in-law is here today. I have a beautiful baby girl who literally bosses everybody around and I think we don't want it any other way, but you know we talk a lot about women empowerment.

" She added, "The global icon who has given a global stage genuinely to these women and their craftsmanship. it's fabulous whenever we have a Mijwan show that's all we talk about for days and days and it's etched in all our memories like Vicky's been saying he's been wanting to off the ramp for years. I'm so glad that we're here today because It is really empowerment life in action."On the cinema front, actors Vicky Kaushal, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor will be next seen in the film 'Love and War' which will release in theatres on January 21, 2027.