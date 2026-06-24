Alia Bhatt on ‘Alpha’: Probably one of the most enjoyable experiences I’ve had on a film set

She said: “What made it even more special was getting to do it with such a fantastic group of people. Whether it was our director, cast, the action team, or the crew behind the scenes, there was a real sense of excitement around what we were making and I think some of that energy found its way onto the screen.”

Alis now looks forward for the release of the film.

“I genuinely looked forward to going to set every morning, and I loved every minute of it.”