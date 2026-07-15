Alia Bhatt joins Tumbbad 2

CHENNAI: Alia Bhatt has officially joined the cast of Tumbbad 2, the sequel to the acclaimed folklore fantasy film, and says she is thrilled to become part of a cinematic universe that has continued to captivate audiences years after its release. Sharing her excitement, Alia said Tumbbad had stayed with her ever since she first watched it, describing it as one of the rare films that created an original and immersive world. “To now become a part of that world is incredibly special,” she said, adding that she is looking forward to working with Sohum Shah and Nawazuddin Siddiqui and exploring “a character that belongs to a story as rich, mysterious and unforgettable as Tumbbad.” The sequel will feature Sohum Shah reprising his association with the franchise alongside Nawazuddin Siddiqui, with Alia playing a pivotal role. Sohum welcomed the actor to the project, calling her one of the most talented performers of her generation and expressing confidence that audiences would see something unique from her in the film.
Producer Dr Jayantilal Gada of Pen Studios also praised the collaboration, noting that Tumbbad 2 marks his banner’s third project with Alia after Gangubai Kathiawadi and RRR. He said the actor immediately connected with the vision of the sequel and would be seen in a never-before-seen avatar.
Directed by Adesh Prasad, Tumbbad 2 is being produced by Sohum Shah Films in association with Pen Studios. The film is slated to release in theatres on December 3, 2027.