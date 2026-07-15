Alia Bhatt joins Tumbbad 2

Producer Dr Jayantilal Gada of Pen Studios also praised the collaboration, noting that Tumbbad 2 marks his banner’s third project with Alia after Gangubai Kathiawadi and RRR. He said the actor immediately connected with the vision of the sequel and would be seen in a never-before-seen avatar.

Directed by Adesh Prasad, Tumbbad 2 is being produced by Sohum Shah Films in association with Pen Studios. The film is slated to release in theatres on December 3, 2027.