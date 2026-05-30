Alia Bhatt confirmed to play an ‘alpha killer’ in ‘Alpha’

News about her character in the upcoming Yash Raj Films’ entertainer Alpha was doing the rounds on social media. However, a source close working with the production confirmed to IANS: “Alia Bhatt is definitely playing a killer in Alpha.”“She isn’t like the goody good heroes that the YRF Spy Universe has introduced so far and is, in fact, as assassin who has been raised and trained to kill. She isn’t a spy. She is an alpha killer,” said the source