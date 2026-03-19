Alia Bhatt announces her coming-of-age rom-com OTT film ‘Don’t be Shy’

“Ours is a small, passionate, and new production company, Eternal Sunshine Productions Shaheen and I decided that we would like to give sunshine to the movies that the movies have given to us.

"‘Don’t be Shy’ is a film that we cannot wait for the audience to see. At Eternal Sunshine, we’ve always wanted to back stories that feel honest and voices that feel their own,” the actor said at the Prime Video slate announcement press conference.