Aksomaniac releases ‘Amsham’, explores myth, love and mortality through music

CHENNAI: Singer-songwriter Aksomaniac has released a new single titled ‘Amsham’, a cinematic track that brings together Bhumi, MHR, and Circle Tone, in collaboration with Def Jam Recordings India and Real Thing Records (RTR).
Inspired by the myth of Manmadhan and the 1990s Malayalam film Njan Gandharvan, the track explores themes of longing, choice, and the fleeting nature of human existence. It combines elements of R&B, hip-hop and classical-inspired melodies, creating what is described as a genre-defying and immersive musical experience.
The track centres on Gandharvan’s inner conflict between immortality and the desire to experience love, memory and mortality.
Speaking about the track, Aksomaniac said he was drawn to Manmadhan as a figure who “awakens love in others yet is denied the ability to feel it fully,” adding that the song explores a moment where the character chooses “memory, pain and mortality over an endless, empty eternity.”
Bhumi said the process involved “fully living the character,” describing the composition as reflecting “chaos” and “quiet sadness,” while MHR noted that the track explores “the intensity of love” and the desire to be with someone who means everything.
RTR, a music-led initiative by The Coca-Cola Company, in association with Def Jam Recordings India, continues to support artist-driven collaborations aimed at expanding reach while maintaining authenticity in contemporary music with one that prioritises "artistic synergy, narrative depth and sonic innovation."