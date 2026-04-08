Aksomaniac releases ‘Amsham’, explores myth, love and mortality through music

Track blends myth with contemporary soundscape

Inspired by the myth of Manmadhan and the 1990s Malayalam film Njan Gandharvan, the track explores themes of longing, choice, and the fleeting nature of human existence. It combines elements of R&B, hip-hop and classical-inspired melodies, creating what is described as a genre-defying and immersive musical experience.

The track centres on Gandharvan’s inner conflict between immortality and the desire to experience love, memory and mortality.