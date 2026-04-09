Akshay Kumar reveals he failed in school three times

Akshay took a trip down memory lane to his days at school, further revealing that before he was the superstar of Bollywood, he was a backbencher who struggled to clear his exams, and that he had failed thrice in school.

While interacting with the contestants, Akshay pointed out his friend Jinesh in the audience, revealing that their bond dates back to kindergarten.

The superstar shocked the audience by admitting “Hum log KG se saath mein hain aur KG se 9th grade ke beech mein hum log teen-teen baar fail hue hain”.