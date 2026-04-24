Akshay Kumar reunites with Vidya Balan for new film

MUMBAI: Bollywood star Akshay Kumar on Thursday announced that he is set to reunite with actor Vidya Balan for a new film from director Anees Bazmee.
The actor took to social media to share the excitement about working with Balan on the untitled film.
The two have worked together on films like “Heyy Babyy”, “Bhool Bhulaiyaa”, and “Mission Mangal”.
“Next stop: God’s own country, the magical Keralam. Anees Bazmi’s next is my fourth film with the ever fabulous @vidya_balan and I hope the good luck charm of our jodi continues,” he captioned the post.
The key details about the film including the plot and the title is yet to be shared by the makers.
As per media reports, the film is a comedy-thriller and is backed by renowned producer Dil Raju.
The upcoming film marks the third collaboration between Kumar and Bazmee after two comedy blockbusters “Singh is Kinng” (2008), “Welcome” (2007) and "Thank You" (2011).
Balan had a cameo in "Thank You" and later worked with the director on “Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3” (2024).
Kumar was most recently seen in Priyadarshan's “Bhooth Bangla”, which released in theatres on April 17 and has minted over Rs. 100 crores globally.