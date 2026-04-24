Akshay Kumar reunites with Vidya Balan for new film

The actor took to social media to share the excitement about working with Balan on the untitled film.

The two have worked together on films like “Heyy Babyy”, “Bhool Bhulaiyaa”, and “Mission Mangal”.

“Next stop: God’s own country, the magical Keralam. Anees Bazmi’s next is my fourth film with the ever fabulous @vidya_balan and I hope the good luck charm of our jodi continues,” he captioned the post.